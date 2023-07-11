A surprising result develops at the Wimbledon 2023 Women Singles Quarterfinal as top seed Iga Swiatek is handed a shock defeat by Elina Svitolina. Svitolina won the tie 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 and knocked out the 4-time champion and a top favourite for the title to enter the semifinal. Svitolina welcomed a baby daughter in October and recently returned to action from his maternity leave.

Elina Svitolina Enters Wimbledon 2023 Semifinal

A five-star performance 🌟@ElinaSvitolina defeats the world No.1 Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 to reach the semi-finals at #Wimbledon once again pic.twitter.com/l6nUu17KHj — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2023

