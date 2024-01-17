Eyeing a deep run in the Australian Open 2024, Jannik Sinner will clash against Jesper de Jong in the second round. The Jannik Sinner vs Jesper de Jong match will be played at the Margaret Court Arena on January 17, 2024 and has a probable start time of 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open in India. So, the Australian Open 2024 matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. Fans can tune into the Sony LIV app on mobile and Smart TV to get the live streaming of the match. Australian Open 2024 Day 3 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: India's Sumit Nagal Creates History, Former AO Winner Angelique Kerber Out in First Round.

Jannik Sinner vs Jesper de Jong, Australian Open 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Get ready for a thrill ride as big names in tennis will take the court in Round 2️⃣ of #AO2024 🎾 Which match are you excited for? 🤩#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/0EygZvNoJe — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)