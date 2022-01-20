Nick Kyrgios is all set to lock horns with Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the Australian Open 2022. The match will be hosted at the Rod Laver Arena and the game will have a start time of 01.30 pm IST. The live telecast of the game will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming Deets:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)