World No.1 Novak Djokovic enters the quarter-final in the US Open 2021 after defeating American Jenson Brooksby in the round of 16 on Tuesday. Fans praise the 'Serbian Wolf' for breaking his fourth-round jinx and keeping the hopes alive for the calendar Grand Slam title this year. In the US Open 2020, Djokovic was disqualified for accidentally hitting the line judge with a ball that was not in the play. In the US Open 2019, the Serbian tennis ace, who was also the defending champion, was defeated by Stan Wawrinka. Both his defeats came in fourth rounds. Netizens react to Djokovic's victory and look forward to his battle against Matteo Berrettini for a place in the semi-finals.

Djokovic Finally Breaks the 4th Round Curse

Djokovic is the Undisputed Tennis Star

Novak Djokovic Fought Hard

Djokovic Did It Again!

Unbeatable!

Djokovic is Insane!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)