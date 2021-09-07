World No.1 Novak Djokovic enters the quarter-final in the US Open 2021 after defeating American Jenson Brooksby in the round of 16 on Tuesday. Fans praise the 'Serbian Wolf' for breaking his fourth-round jinx and keeping the hopes alive for the calendar Grand Slam title this year. In the US Open 2020, Djokovic was disqualified for accidentally hitting the line judge with a ball that was not in the play. In the US Open 2019, the Serbian tennis ace, who was also the defending champion, was defeated by Stan Wawrinka. Both his defeats came in fourth rounds. Netizens react to Djokovic's victory and look forward to his battle against Matteo Berrettini for a place in the semi-finals.

Djokovic Finally Breaks the 4th Round Curse

Novak Djokovic finally breaks the 4th round curse of the last couple of years at the US Open. 2019 - 4R (retired) 2020 - 4R (DQ) 4 down, 3 to go! pic.twitter.com/VSlnhsacTD — Yousef (@ymanna3) September 7, 2021

Djokovic is the Undisputed Tennis Star

Novak Djokovic is the undisputed goat of tennis. He is going to be in our face forever. I am not a fan of his politics but damn that man is so good. You can't doubt his greatness nor skill. He loved winning, I like him alot — Tóbilọ́ba (@ATOMTGOLD) September 7, 2021

Novak Djokovic Fought Hard

Novak Djokovic was again made to fight hard as he beat American wildcard Jenson Brooksby to reach the #USOpen quarter-finals and keep his calendar Grand Slam hopes alive. The world number one overcame a poor first set to win a bruising encounter 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.#seanknows pic.twitter.com/N06H4kBQf6 — Sean Cardovillis (@sean_cardo) September 7, 2021

Djokovic Did It Again!

The Serbian wolf did it again! 💪🏻🐺 Tako je @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/81RYKGf1yT — Abbi 🦋 (@abbi_ap) September 7, 2021

Unbeatable!

@DjokerNole Novak Djokovic is on the way to become only second Male Tennis player to win a Calendar Grand Slam after Rod Laver in 1962 and 1969. Also by winning US Open he will surpass Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal record of 20 Grand Slam Singles Title.Both did not compete in US — PP Jain INC (@pppjain) September 7, 2021

Djokovic is Insane!

Guys, I wish I could play tennis like @DjokerNole THE GUY IS INSANE — Brandon (@brandongroyp) September 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)