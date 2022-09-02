Rafael Nadal showed grit and compassion to trounce Fabio Fognini in the second round of Men's Singles at US Open 2022 today, September 2. The Spaniard came from behind to claim 2-6, 4-6, 2-6, 1-6 victory to enter the third round of the grand slam event. The World No 3 won US Open in 2019.

Watch video of Nadal's win:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)