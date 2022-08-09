Roger Federer turned 41 on August 8 and the Swiss tennis legend did not forget to thank his fans for their wishes to him on his special day. However, he poked a little bit of fun at himself while stating his growing age, in an Instagram post. Taking to the image-sharing platform, he wrote, "You know you’re getting old when the candles cost more than the cake. Thanks for all the amazing birthday wishes."

Roger Federer's Instagram Post:

