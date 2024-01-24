Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will eye a spot in the semifinals when they lock horns against the Argentina pair of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the Australian Open 2024 quarterfinals. The match will be played at Court 3 and it will start at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Australian Open 2024 Day 10 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner Book Semifinal Spots.

