The third-round men's doubles match between Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic will be played at Show Court Arena on Monday, January 22 and has an approximate start time of 09:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open in India. So, the Australian Open 2024 matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. Fans can tune into the Sony LIV app on mobile and Smart TV to get the live streaming of the match. Australian Open 2024 Day 8 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff Advance; Stefanos Tsitsipas Knocked Out.

Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden vs Wesley Koolhof & Nikola Mektic Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Doubles dream at #AO2024 continues for the formidable duo of Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden 💪 Tune in for their 3️⃣rd Round clash tomorrow at 8:50 AM - LIVE on #SonyLIV ⚡ #AusOpen #GreatnessStartsHere pic.twitter.com/SRYgU1mjJ5 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 21, 2024

