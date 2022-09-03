Serena Williams' brilliant tennis career came to an end after she faced a third round defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the US Open 2022. The American star lost the match 5-7, 7-6 (7-4) and 1-6 to bow out of the US Open 2022 tournament. With this result, she is now officially retired from the sport having announced earlier that US Open 2022 would be her last tournament.

Serena Williams Retires from Tennis:

A match we will never forget. Ajla Tomljanovic defeats Serena Williams in three sets. pic.twitter.com/l4Bf3ruWqR — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022

