A fan was continuously distracting Nick Kyrgios during the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic. The Australian then asked the match referee to kick out the fan. 'She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks' he said.

"She's drunk out of her mind and talking to me in the middle of a game. She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks." Classic Nick Kyrgios#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mhDw7M2Zbd — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 10, 2022

