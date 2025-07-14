Jannik Sinner clinched his maiden Wimbledon title after defeating his arch-rival and two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling four-set final in the 2025 event to capture his fourth Grand Slam trophy on Sunday. In a rematch of June's French Open final—which the Spaniard won after losing the first two sets—this time the World No. 1 Sinner came from behind to secure a memorable victory. The 23-year-old became the fi.rst Italian Wimbledon singles champion. Jannik Sinner lost the first set before ultimately winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to clinch his first Wimbledon title. The next major tournament will be the US Open 2025. Sinner is the defending champion, and he will have a chance to win his third Grand Slam of the year. Carlos Alcaraz Wins French Open 2025 Men’s Singles Title, Defeats Jannik Sinner in Nail-Biting Final To Defend His Roland Garros Crown.

Jannik Sinner Becomes Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles Champion

Jannik Sinner is a Wimbledon champion 🇮🇹 The world No.1 defeats Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win the 2025 Gentlemen's Singles Trophy 🏆#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/UMnwV4Fw78 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2025

Jannik Sinner Becomes First Italian Wimbledon Singles Champion

Il Primo 🇮🇹 Jannik Sinner is Italy's first singles champion at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DBrT4Kj2nP — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2025

