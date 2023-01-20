Stefanos Tsitsipas and Tallon Griekspoor will square off in the 3rd round of the Australian Open 2023 on Friday, January 20. The match will most likely start after 6:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Rod Laver Arena. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Australian Open 2023. You can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports 2. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app and website.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tallon Griekspoor On Sony Sports

The Men's Singles category has seen quite a few upsets so far at #AO2023 🎾🔥 Here's what Matchday 5 has in store 💥⚔️#SonySportsNetwork #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/iGWWnZcoow — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 19, 2023

