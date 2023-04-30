Sumit Nagal became the first Indian to win ATP Challenger title on European clay court when he beat Jesper de Jong in the final of the Rome Garden Open 2023. The Indian tennis star beat his Dutch opponent in straight sets ( 6-3, 6-2) to win his first title since achieving victory in Buenos Aires in 2019. This was also his third career title.

Sumit Nagal Creates History

NAGAL BECOMES 1ST INDIAN EVER TO WIN AN ATP CHALLENGER ON EUROPEAN CLAY@nagalsumit pulled off yet another upset in the final (d. Jesper de Jong 6-3 6-2) to win the ATP Rome Challenger 🏆 This is Nagal's 3rd career ATP Challenger title (first since Buenos Aires'19) pic.twitter.com/Qg57Ebyd9o — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) April 30, 2023

