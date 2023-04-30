Sumit Nagal became the first Indian to win ATP Challenger title on European clay court when he beat Jesper de Jong in the final of the Rome Garden Open 2023. The Indian tennis star beat his Dutch opponent in straight sets ( 6-3, 6-2) to win his first title since achieving victory in Buenos Aires in 2019. This was also his third career title.

Sumit Nagal Creates History

