Iga Swiatek will go up against Katerina Siniakova in the first round of women's singles competition in the Australian Open 2025 on Sunday, January 12. The Iga Swiatek vs Katerina Siniakova match is slated to be held at the John Cain Arena and will start at approximately 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Australian Open 2025 and fans can witness the Iga Swiatek vs Katerina Siniakova live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. SonyLIV will provide Iga Swiatek vs Katerina Siniakova live streaming for those fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. Australian Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Other Contenders For AO25 Women’s Singles Title.

Iga Swiatek vs Katerina Siniakova

