Ace Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal has lost to world no. 225, Jurij Rodionov of Austria in the French Open 2025 Roland-Garros qualifiers second round match. World No. 170, Sumit Nagal lost 6-2, 6-4 against Jurij Rodionov. Sumit Nagal's loss in the qualifiers' second-round match indicates that there will be no Indian contention in the main draw of the French Open 2025 Roland Garros in Singles. The match between Sumit Nagal and Jurij Rodionov went on for an hour and 29 minutes. Sumit Nagal Knocked Out of ASB Classic 2025, Losses Three-Set Thriller Against Alex Michelsen.

Sumit Nagal Knocked Out Of French Open 2025:

India’s Sumit Nagal 🇮🇳bowed out of Roland Garros, falling 2-6, 4-6 to Austria’s Jurij Rodionov 🇦🇹in the second round of qualifying.#RolandGarros #RG25 pic.twitter.com/R7HbY7pqWU — Asian Tennis Federation (@asian_tennis) May 21, 2025

