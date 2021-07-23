Pravin Jadhav was India's best finisher at Men's Individual Recurve Archery Ranking Round as he secured 31st place. Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai had disappointing finishes.

Check out 👇 the results of Men's Individual Recurve #Archery Ranking Round@pravinarcher finishes 31st with a score of 656/720 South Korea's 🇰🇷Kim Je Deok clinches 1st spot with 688/720#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/iQRDPstjCP — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)