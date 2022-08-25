Odisha Juggernauts produced a great performance in the second half to edge past Rajasthan Warriors at Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 season 1 at Shree Shivchatrapati Sports Complex, Pune today, August 25. The Juggernauts continued their winning run after clinched 51-45 win over the Warriors. With this victory, the Odisha-based team claimed top spot in the points table with 15 points.

Check the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match result:

Juggernauts mount a superb comeback in the second half to win a thriller against the determined Warriors 👏#OJvRW #UltimateKhoKho #IndiaMaarChalaang #AbKhoHoga #KhoKho pic.twitter.com/5SnJarO7Fj — Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) August 25, 2022

