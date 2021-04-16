Gold medals for India

Proud moment as India won 3 GOLD medals today in Asian Wrestling Championships: Vinesh Phogat | 53kg Anshu Malik | 57kg Divya Kakran | 72kg Overall Indian women finish with 7 medals (4G, 1S & 2B). In last edition India won 8 medals (3G, 2S & 3B) pic.twitter.com/8Sj6xy4W4v — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) April 16, 2021

