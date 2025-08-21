Vishal TK breaks the national record in the men's 400m event during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2025 in Chennai on Thursday, August 21. The Indian sensation clocked the timing of 45.12s and clinched the gold medal at the showpiece event. Vishal TK broke the previous national record of 45.21s, which was set by Muhammad Anas Yahiya in 2019. Gulveer Singh Breaks His Own National Record! Asian Champion Clocks Stunning Timing in 3000M to Finish Fifth In Gyulai Istvan Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix 2025 (Watch Video).

Vishal TK Breaks National Record!

