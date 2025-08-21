Vishal TK breaks the national record in the men's 400m event during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2025 in Chennai on Thursday, August 21. The Indian sensation clocked the timing of 45.12s and clinched the gold medal at the showpiece event. Vishal TK broke the previous national record of 45.21s, which was set by Muhammad Anas Yahiya in 2019. Gulveer Singh Breaks His Own National Record! Asian Champion Clocks Stunning Timing in 3000M to Finish Fifth In Gyulai Istvan Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix 2025 (Watch Video).

Vishal TK Breaks National Record!

400m NATIONAL RECORD for Vishal TK 🔥 Vishal creates new NR clocking 45.12s in Men's 400m at National Interstate Athletics Championships in Chennai. Earlier mark: 45.21s by Muhammed Anas. #Athletics#IndiaAthleticspic.twitter.com/zOXQsfKJwv — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 21, 2025

Vishal TK Breaks Muhammad Anas Yahiya's National Record

KT Vishal of Tamil Nadu sets a new 🇮🇳 national record of 45.12 in the men's 400m at the Inter State Championships in Chennai. The 23 year old erases the old mark of 45.21 set by Muhammad Anas in 2019. pic.twitter.com/GUp077Nc63 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 21, 2025

