Atanu Das secured a sensational win over Oh Jin-Hyek At Tokyo Olympics 2020. The match got down the live wire and the netizens hailed the Indian archer. This included Delhi Capitals, VVS Laxman, Rajdeep Sardesai and others.

Check out the tweets below:

A nail-biting finish sees #AtanuDas edge out 🇰🇷's former Olympic and World Champion Oh Jin- Hyek 6️⃣-5⃣ in the shootout🔥 On to the pre-quarters for the 🇮🇳 archer now 🙌🏼#TokyoOlympics #Archery #Cheer4India — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) July 29, 2021

Digvijay Singh Deo

Two stunning results ....Atanu Das knocks out the 2012 Olympic Champion in Archery. Manu Bhaker, trolled mercilessly a few days ago, shoots a brilliant 292 to be 5th at the halfway stage of the Women’s 25m Pistol — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) July 29, 2021

Jonathan Selvaraj

Giant moment for Indian archery. Atanu Das nails a 10 in the shootoff to beat 2 time Olympic gold medalist Oh Jin-hyek of Korea. Das was down 4-2 but leveled 4-4 and then forced the shootoff at 5-5. — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 29, 2021

Rajdeep Sardesai

What a great morning for team India! @Pvsindhu1 in the quarters, hockey team through to quarters by beating Argentina who won 2016, Atanu Das beating a Korean at archery, Boxer Satish Kumar also through to QF.. we are looking good ! #Cheer4India #Olympics — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 29, 2021

VVS Laxman

Atanu Das' win against 2 time Olympic Gold Medalist Oh Jin-Hyek today was absolutely brilliant. Phenomenal skills. Wishing him the best for the matches ahead. #AtanuDas #Archery #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/rafPlTzqSI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 29, 2021

