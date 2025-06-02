D Gukesh adds another feather to his already decorated cap as he defeats Magnus Carlsen for the first time in over-the-board classical chase. Gukesh achieved the feat in the Norway Chess 2025. Gukesh was under pressure as Magnus was playing brilliantly with 98% accuracy. But he committed a blunder and Gukesh made him resign. Magnus Carlsen Extends Lead After Fifth Round of Norway Chess 2025.

D Gukesh Defeats Magnus Carlsen For First Time

🚨 GUKESH BEATS MAGNUS IN CLASSICAL! 😍 - First Classical win against Magnus, That's too at his home, INCREDIBLE GUKESH 🌟 pic.twitter.com/zhh1QiVh1a — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) June 1, 2025

