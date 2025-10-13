WWE action continues in Australia with Monday Night Raw, set to be held on October 13. This episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is the first one since Crown Jewel 2025 and fans can expect plenty of action on the show. WWE Monday Night Raw is set to be held at the RAC Arena in Perth and it will start at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio is set to defend his title against Penta, a match in which Rusev is highly likely to get involved. Also, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are set to team up against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. It has also been reported that WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will make an appearance fresh off becoming the new WWE Crown Jewel Champion. WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Results and Video Highlights: Seth Rollins, Stephanie Vaquer Win Crown Jewel Championships, John Cena Beats AJ Styles in All-Time Classic.

Dominik Mysterio Defends IC Title vs Penta, Blockbuster Tag Team Match to Take Place

