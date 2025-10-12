WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE (Premium Live Event) held at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on October 11, would always go down as one of the best the Stamford-based promotion had to offer for fans in 2025. The opening match of the show saw Bronson Reed beat Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight, where Jey Uso accidentally speared the 'OTC'. Seth Rollins and Stephanie Vaquer emerged as winners of the men's and women's Crown Jewel Championships, respectively. The Visionary finally was able to get a win over Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, while Stephanie Vaquer beat Tiffany Stratton and continued to prove why she is slowly turning out to be one of the best in the business today. John Cena and AJ Styles delivered an all-time classic and eventually, the Last Real Champion emerged victorious. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky were able to defeat the Kabuki Warriors.

Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Results and Video Highlights:

