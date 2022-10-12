Telecom giants such as Airtel and Jio are gradually rolling out their 5G services in select cities. The 5G connectivity is yet to reach users on a full scale. As such, scammers are taking full benefit of this situation. To make people aware of this scam, Mumbai Police has issued an alert on Twitter. How To Avoid Phishing Frauds Trying To Steal Your Sensitive Information? Watch Video To Know Safety Measures To Prevent Scams.

Risk Alert! Upgradation in tech brings about a new wave of scammers waiting to pounce. The most recent one is fraudsters offering to guide you to convert to 5G. Do not share your personal/banking information or click on any unknown links.#Scam2022 #5GScam #CyberSafe pic.twitter.com/9S0XphLM9Q — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 12, 2022

Mumbai Police Tweet reads, "Risk Alert! Upgradation in tech brings about a new wave of scammers waiting to pounce. The most recent one is fraudsters offering to guide you to convert to 5G. Do not share your personal/banking information or click on any unknown links."

Cybercriminals are sending links in the name of 5G conversion and there is a chance that your smartphone might get hacked if you click on the link. Apple To Roll Out 5G Software Update for iPhones in India in December: Report.

Social Media is a great tool to have, If, you play it safe! Follow these simple tips so that 'you can have all the fun', & yet don't compromise on your safety‼️ Register your cybercrime-related complaints at https://t.co/ynvMnqjOuj@Cyberdost #BeCautious #BeCyberSafe pic.twitter.com/Ef4El4Hf6j — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 12, 2022

Cybersecurity units are asking users to be aware of text messages that ask them to convert their 4G SIM to 5G. It is important to note that there is no need to upgrade SIM cards to use 5G.

