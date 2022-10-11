Technology has become very advanced nowadays. Though there are many advantages of advanced technology, there are also several disadvantages. Scams are the dark side of technology. Scammers use several methods to scam people, and phishing is one of them. Scammers use email or text messages to steal your sensitive information such as passwords, bank account numbers and more. SBI Warns Customers About Phishing Fraud; Don't Engage With These Numbers.

Scammers launch thousands of phishing attacks every day, pretending to be from a legitimate source, for example, a bank, a recruiter or a credit card company. They will tell a story to trick you to click on a link and gain your sensitive information. But the question is how do we prevent such scams? Well, watch the below video. Hackers Hit Email Marketing Giant Mailchimp, Access Data To Mount Phishing Attacks on Users of Cryptocurrency Platforms.

Beware of phishing frauds trying to steal your sensitive information ‼️ Take a look at this video & follow these safety tips to leave such frauds behind you!@Cyberdost #BeCautious#BeCyberSafe pic.twitter.com/MJ6G1FJZSr — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 11, 2022

