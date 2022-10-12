New Delhi: As India rolls out 5G in a phased manner starting with key metro cities, Apple on Wednesday said that 5G on its iPhones in the country will be made available in December. In a statement to IANS, the tech giant said it is working with its carrier partners in India to create the best 5G experience for iPhone users. Apple Starts Assembling New iPhone 14 at Foxconn Facility in India.

"We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed," the company told IANS. "5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December," Apple added.

Those using iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (third generation) models will get an upcoming software update on 5G. Apple does extensive testing with carrier partners to ensure a great experience for iPhone users. iPhone offers users super-fast downloads and uploads, better streaming, and real-time connectivity with 5G to help them stay in touch, share, and enjoy content. Apple Plans To Make iPhone 14 in India Two Months After Chinese-Made Ones Are Released.

The support for 5G on iPhone has now extended to over 250 carrier partners in over 70 markets around the world, with expanded support for standalone networks. Meanwhile, with 5G services having been launched in the country earlier this month, the government convened a meeting of handset manufacturers and telecom service providers to ensure a smooth transition towards the new technology. Prioritising software upgrade would enable early adoption of 5G in India. Airtel and Jio have rolled out their 5G services in key metros in a phased manner.

