Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan recently found himself at the centre of controversy after a video of him suggesting employees to work on Sundays went viral. In the video, Subrahmanyan mentioned, "What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Go to the office and start working”. "Honestly, I am sorry that I am not able to make you work on Sundays. I will be happier if I can make you work on Sundays because I work on Sundays too." It sparked criticism and speculation about a 90-hour work week. L&T HR head, Sonica Muraleedharan took to LinkedIn and shared a post that read, “It’s truly disheartening to see how the words of our MD & Chairman, S.N. Subrahmanyan (SNS) have been taken out of context, leading to misunderstandings and unnecessary criticism.“ Muraleedharan explained that Subrahmanyan’s remarks were casual, which was misinterpreted and not indicative for a mandatory 90-hour work week. She emphasised SN Subrahmanyan’s leadership style and described him as a visionary who promotes innovation, unity, and employee well-being. She said leaders like SN Subrahmanyan inspire positive change and growth and urged people to focus on his intent to inspire rather than misinterpret his words. 90-Hour Work Week Debate: ‘Let It Start From the Top’, Says Rajiv Bajaj on L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s Proposal; Asks Companies To Focus on Quality of Hours (Video).

L&T HR Head Responds to SN Subrahmanyan’s Remarks Over 90 Hour Work Week

