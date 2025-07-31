A special NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday, July 31, acquitted all accused, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh and Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit, in the 2008 Malegaon blast case due to a lack of evidence. The blast, which occurred near a mosque on September 29, 2008, killed six and injured several. The court ruled that while the explosion was proven, the prosecution failed to establish that a bomb was planted on the motorcycle or prove other charges under UAPA and the Arms Act. Compensation of INR 2 lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased, and INR 50,000 to the injured. The court also flagged manipulation in some medical certificates, reducing the official injury count from 101 to 95. The verdict comes 17 years after the tragic incident in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. Malegaon Blast Case Verdict: After 17 Long Years, NIA Court Set to Deliver Its Judgment Today, Court to Decide Fate of Former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

