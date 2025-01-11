Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, shared his opinion on the 90-hour work-week proposal by L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan. Speaking in an interview with CNBC TV, Bajaj emphasised the need for fairness and accountability, suggesting that such practices should first be implemented at the leadership level before being extended across the organisation. He argued that a "proof of concept" over a period of 2 to 4 years is necessary to determine its effectiveness. He said, "It is a very big problem when all the big talk happens at the top but the implementations start from the bottom, which is unfair.” According to reports, Rajiv Bajaj emphasised the need to shift focus from measuring work hours to prioritising the quality of those hours. L&T Chairman Subramanian’s 90-Hour Work Comment Faces Backlash From Deepika Padukone, Harsh Goenka and Others, Company Calls Remark As Ambition of Nation-Building.

Rajiv Bajaj on 90-Hour Work Week Debate

