Elon Musk-run xAI had introduced the Grok 4 Fast model. The company announced the launch in a post on X (formerly Twitter), and said, “Grok 4 Fast, a multimodal reasoning model with a 2M context window that sets a new standard for cost-efficient intelligence. Available for free on grok.com, grok.x.com, iOS and Android apps, and OpenRouter.” The model is said to offer smarter performance, combining high efficiency with strong reasoning capabilities for various tasks. Grok 4 Fast features web and X search capabilities with 2 million token context window, and has a unified architecture that blends reasoning and non-reasoning modes in one model. In a blog post, xAI said, "Grok 4 Fast was trained end-to-end with tool-use reinforcement learning (RL). It excels at deciding when to invoke tools like code execution or web browsing." Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Introduces ‘Read Aloud’ Feature With Natural Human-Like Voice.

Grok 4 Fast AI Model

Introducing Grok 4 Fast, a multimodal reasoning model with a 2M context window that sets a new standard for cost-efficient intelligence. Available for free on https://t.co/AnXpIEOhOD, https://t.co/53pltypvkw, iOS and Android apps, and OpenRouter.https://t.co/3YZ1yVwueV — xAI (@xai) September 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of xAI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)