OpenAI has introduced a new security agent called “Aardvark”, which uses GPT-5 to find and fix security bugs. The AARDVARK Vulnerability Discovery Agent Workflow illustrates how code from a Git repository is scanned to discover vulnerabilities, model threats, validate patches in a sandbox, and then generate fixes using Codex before human review and submission through a pull request. OpenAI stated that thousands of vulnerabilities are discovered each year across enterprise and open-source codebases. Aardvark is an autonomous agent designed to help developers and security teams identify and remediate these vulnerabilities at scale, and is now available in private beta for real-world testing. GPT-6 WIll Be Renamed ‘GPT-6-7’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Humorous Meme-Inspired Post Amid Speculation of Upcoming AI Model.

OpenAI Introduces "Aardvark" Security Agent

Now in private beta: Aardvark, an agent that finds and fixes security bugs using GPT-5.https://t.co/xwtJhfDM3X pic.twitter.com/5m49RwFK3d — OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 30, 2025

