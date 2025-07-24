Sundar Pichai shared Alphabet 2025 Q2 Earnings Call details showing company's progress towards AGI (artificial general intelligence) and said, "we’re going to work hard to make sure it’s beneficial for everyone." The Alphabet Q2 Earnings Call showed the company's robust growth focused on artificial intelligence (AI). Sundar Pichai highlighted the company's achievements in AI infrastructure, world-class AI search, products and platforms, search, Google, Waymo and YouTube. He said, "Just got off the earnings call - great quarter and it was our (and my) 40th call as Alphabet. August will mark 10 years since we announced Alphabet." Elon Musk reacted by saying, "Impressive" as Google-parent Alphabet beat the Q2 estimates and showed growth. Tata Motors Share Price Today, July 24: Stock Rises Over 1.7% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Sundar Pichai Calls Q2 'Great Quarter', Announcing Alphabet Q2 Earnings Call

Just got off the earnings call - great quarter and it was our (and my) 40th call as Alphabet. August will mark 10 years since we announced Alphabet. Been thinking about the incredible growth in our new businesses since then - Cloud, YouTube, Play, Subscriptions etc. To give a… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 23, 2025

AGI Coming Next Year, Announced Sundar Pichai

Excited for everything that’s coming into view for the next decade, especially the progress towards AGI - and we’re going to work hard to make sure it’s beneficial for everyone. Onwards! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 23, 2025

Google Built AI Stock For 10 Years: Sundar Pichai

For the last 10 years, we’ve deliberately and meticulously built every layer of the AI stack, which has positioned us so well today. (h/t @TheInformation) pic.twitter.com/6IYXwM2MWU — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 23, 2025

Elon Musk Reacts to Google's Progress, Says 'Impressive'

Impressive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2025

