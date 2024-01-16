iQOO announced the launch of its iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India on February 22, 2024. Ahead of the launch, the company has announced to offer the previous generation model, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, at a massive price discount on Amazon. Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the device is available for Rs 29,999 on Amazon during its 'Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024'. The Neo 7 Pro was launched in July 2023 and has two colour options: Dark Storm and Fearless Flame. The device has a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with 2400x1080 resolution, a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging, a 50MP primary+8MP wide-angle and a 2MP macro camera setup on the back and a 16MP camera on the front. The device is available in two options in terms of RAM and storage - 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. iQOO Neo 7 Pro features FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 OS. iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launch on February 22; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features of iQOO’s Upcoming Mid-Range Smartphone.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro Available at Discount During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024:

