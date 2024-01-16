Mumbai, January 16: iQOO's next mid-range smartphone is set to be launched on February 22, 2024. iQOO Neo 9 Pro has been teased for days by the Chinese smartphone maker to feature 'Dual Tone Leather Finish' and last year's powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. iQOO has yet to announce the features and specifications of its upcoming mid-range smartphone for the Indian market; however, many expect that the device will have specifications similar to the Chinese variant.

In China, the iQOO Neo 9 series was launched on December 27, 2023, and included two variants - iQOO Neo 9 and iQOO Neo 9 Pro. However, the company has only confirmed the launch of its iQOO Neo 9 Pro model for India. The Chinese models were launched with a 50MP camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. Check other expected specifications and features of the upcoming iQOO Neo 9 Pro set to be launched in India next month. iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launch Confirmed for February 22: Check Expected Specifications, Price and Other Details

iQOO Neo 9 Specifications, Design and Features (Expected)

In China, iQOO introduced its Neo 9 Pro with a 6.78-inch AMOLED 144Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. In the camera segment, the device was launched with a 50MP Sony IMX920 camera with OIS support and a 50MP ultra-wide lens camera. According to reports, the device also featured a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The Chinese variant was launched with OriginOS skin based on Android-14 OS. In terms of memory and storage, the Chinese variant offered a 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 built-in storage. As per a report by Gizmochina, the device could have 12GB RAM, 512GB internal option, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens instead of 50MP.

To give power to the performance, the Neo 9 Pro was launched in China with a massive 5,160mAh battery that supported 120W fast charging. The device could pack the similar specifications except the OriginOS. In India, the device will have FunTouch OS 14, which will also be based on Android's latest 14 OS. The Gizmochina report mentioned that the device could have features like IR Blaster, dual-speaker, and under-display fingerprint scanner. OnePlus Buds 3 Confirmed To Launch in India With OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R on January 23: Check Expected Price and Specifications.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Price in India (Expected)

Since iQOO has confirmed the launch date of its new iQOO Neo 9 Pro, there is much speculation about the price and performance. According to reports, the Neo 9 Pro could be launched in India as a "rebranded version" of the Chinese model iQOO Neo 9. The reports also said that the device could rival the upcoming OnePlus 12R. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro price in India could range from Rs 35,000 to 40,000.

