Apple has reportedly filed an appeal on Monday against the 500 million EURO fine imposed by the European Union (EU). The fine was announced in April, accusing Apple of stopping app developers from directing users to cheaper payment options outside the App Store. The penalty was issued under the EU’s Digital Markets Act. As per a report of Insider Paper, Apple said, “Today we filed our appeal because we believe the European Commission’s decision and their unprecedented fine go far beyond what the law requires.” However, Apple is said to have introduced new App Store payment rules in Europe to avoid further daily fines, now allowing developers to offer alternative payment options. The European Commission is currently reviewing these changes. Zion the Humanoid Robot Casually Walks Down Detroit Street, Shakes Hands With Pedestrians (Watch Videos).

Apple Files an Appeal Against Fine Imposed by EU

NEW - Apple filed an appeal on Monday against 500-million-euro fine imposed by the EU and accused Brussels of forcing the US tech giant to make changes that are "bad" for users.https://t.co/uWTAxzd07I — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)