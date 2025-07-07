Pedestrians along Detroit’s 7 Mile Road were left stunned this week as a life-sized humanoid robot named Zion casually walked down the street, shaking hands. Far from a movie prop, Zion is the brainchild of Art Cartwright, founder of the Interactive Combat League, and part of a promotional campaign for the upcoming RoboWar event on July 19, NBC Palm Springs reported. Cartwright, who designs robots for live public battles, says Zion is meant not only to entertain but also to spark interest in robotics among young people. Elon Musk Agrees to Humanoid Robots and Drones Becoming Widely Available in 10–20 Years, Including Delivery Drones, Robot Janitors and More.

Zion the Humanoid Robot Casually Walks Down Detroit Street

A humanoid robot casually walks down the street in Detroit. How do you see these being used in the future? pic.twitter.com/248zEeOOk9 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 6, 2025

Zion the Humanoid Robot Turns Head in Detroit

A human-sized robot casually walking down 7 Mile Road in Detroit has captured viral attention online and stopped pedestrians in their tracks. The robot, named Zion, is part of a promotion for an upcoming robot battle event in the city. THE STORY: https://t.co/9f5R73b8Mi pic.twitter.com/5d19FEt95W — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) July 2, 2025

