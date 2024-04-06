ASUS Zenbook Duo pre-booking will begin in India on April 9, 2024. ASUS Zenbook Duo was unveiled during the CES 2024 Event and launched on January 30, 2024. ASUS said it was the world's first 14-inch dual-screen OLED laptop with a 3K 120Hz touchscreen. The Zenbook Duo was introduced with a detachable snap-on magnetic keyboard and a user-friendly, versatile design. According to a report by Gizmochina, the ASUS Zenfone Duo sale will begin from April 9 to April 15, 2024. It also mentioned that the users could also avail benefits up to Rs 20,000. It comes with a 1920x1200 display with 60Hz and optional 2880x1800 resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung AI-Powered TVs Coming on April 17, Pre-Booking Already Open on Official Website; Check More Details Ahead of Launch.

ASUS Zenfone Duo Pre Booking Starts on April 9, 2024:

