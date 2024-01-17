ASUS India has announced to launch of its ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED laptop in India on January 24, 2024, at 12 noon. ASUS India also announced that the new ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is available for pre-order now. The new Zenbook 14 OLED will offer AI features and "breathtaking visuals". The company introduced its all-new Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) on December 14, 2023, as per its global website. The global variant was introduced with a thin design having a 1.2 kg weight. The processor included EVO Edition with AI-powered Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display. On its official post on Instagram, ASUS India confirmed ASUS Lumina OLED and Zen With A features. Galaxy AI: Samsung To Herald Into New 'AI Smartphone Era' With Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 and S24+ During Galaxy Unpacked Event.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED Launching on January 24:

