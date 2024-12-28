Bitcoin price has been fluctuating for months, from achieving an all-time high price of crossing the USD 1,00,000 mark to getting reduced below the USD 93,000 mark; the changes reflect the cryptocurrency market trend. Bitcoin price on December 28 was USD 94,446 (BTC-USD), and it was 90,655.78 euros (BTC-EUR). Compared to yesterday's price of USD 95,248, today, the crypto market has not witnessed many fluctuations. The cryptocurrency leader, Bitcoin, is expected to reach new heights next year. Bitcoin Price Today, December 27: BTC Price Surpasses USD 95,000 Mark.

Bitcoin Price Fell Today to USD 94,446 After Reaching USD 95,000 Mark Yesterday

December 28, 2024 @ 04:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $94,446.49 (BTC-EUR): €90,655.78 — Meme Coin Rating⚡️Index (@MCR_index) December 28, 2024

