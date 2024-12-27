Bitcoin price, which touched an all-time high of over USD 1,06,000 last week, has seen fluctuations recently. Yesterday, BTC price was trading at USD 98,787.29, nearing the USD 99,000 mark before dropping to USD 95,248.75. The Bitcoin price today has slightly recovered to USD 95,652.71, surpassing the USD 95,000 mark. The cryptocurrency experienced a surge following President Donald Trump’s victory, but market sentiment and various factors have driven fluctuation in its price. Bitcoin Price Today, December 26: BTC Price Drops to USD 95,248.75 After Peaking at USD 98,787.29.

Bitcoin Price Today, December 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)