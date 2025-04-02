Bitcoin price today, on April 2, 2025, reached to USD 85,000 mark, achieving new high after recent falls. The BTC price reached at USD 85,252.20 recovering from its previous falls but quickly fell to USD 84,000 mark. The cryptocurrency as of 08:45 AM IST has USD 84,838.56 price. There is no significant upward or downward movement seen in the Bitcoin price for weeks. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 2, 2025: Tata Motors, Swiggy, and Coal India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) for April 2, 2025

