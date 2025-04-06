Bitcoin price today, on April 6, 2025, went above the USD 83,000 mark. The BTC price today has reached a value of USD 83,286.13 at 03:19 AM UTC, which was around 8:49 AM in India. The cryptocurrency market, which has seen its ups and downs recently surged to the USD 85,000 mark, hitting a new peak following a period of decline. Credit Card Spending in India Hits 7-Month Low Amid Persistent Decline, Average Spend per Card Down to INR 15,295: Report.

Bitcoin Price Today, April 6, 2025

April 06, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $83,286.13 (BTC-EUR): €76,507.50 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) April 6, 2025

