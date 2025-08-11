Bitcoin price today, on August 11, 2025, has reached around USD 1,21,946.08 at 8:49 AM IST, showing a sharp upward trend in the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day at 3:11 AM IST, Bitcoin was trading at around USD 1,18,134.60. A few hours before that, at 8:44 PM IST on August 10, 2025, the BTC price stood at around USD 1,16,998.95. The crypto market appears to be gaining strength with Bitcoin leading the way. The BTC price movement suggests positive market sentiment. If this trend continues, the BTC price may see further growth in the coming days. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 11, 2025: Tata Motors, Manappuram Finance and Voltas Ltd Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Bitcoin Price Today, August 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)