Mumbai, August 11: The Indian stock market will witness buying and selling of stocks today, August 11 (Monday), soon after the share market opens for business. Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks during Monday's trading session. As investors and market enthusiasts prepare to make investments, several stocks will likely be in the spotlight today. Stocks that are likely to remain in focus today include Tata Motors, Voltas Ltd, Manappuram Finance, DOMS Industries, and Power Mech Projects.

It must be recalled that the stock market will open for trading after being closed for two days, August 9 and 10, on account of weekend holidays. That said, the stock market will look to start the new week positively. Of all the stocks mentioned above, shares of Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TATAMOTORS), Voltas Limited (NSE: VOLTAS), and Manappuram Finance Limited (NSE: MANAPPURAM) all closed in the last trading session in the red. At the end of Friday's trading session, stocks of Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TATAMOTORS), Voltas Limited (NSE: VOLTAS), and Manappuram Finance Limited (NSE: MANAPPURAM) fell by INR 15.70, INR 8.20 and INR 3.55 each. Independence Day 2025 Date and Day: Is 15th August a Bank Holiday? Will Schools and Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Friday, August 15? FAQs on 79th Independence Day Answered.

Similarly, stocks of DOMS Industries Limited (NSE: DOMS) and Power Mech Projects Limited (NSE: POWERMECH) also closed negatively. Both shares ended the last trading session on Friday, August 8, after falling by INR 48.90 and INR 109.90, respectively. Meanwhile, shares of Reliance Industries, Jio Financial Services, ICICI Bank, Container Corporation of India, InterGlobe Aviation, and others are also expected to be in focus as these companies are likely to trade ex-dividend this week. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi – List of Major National and International Events in August.

It is worth noting that the stock market will be closed for trading for three days between Monday, August 11, and Sunday, August 17. According to the official trading holidays calendar 2025, both exchanges will remain closed on Friday, August 15, because of the 79th Independence Day and Parsi New Year. Additionally, the stock market will be closed on Saturday, August 16 and Sunday, August 17, on account of weekend holidays.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).