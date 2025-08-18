Bitcoin price has fallen massively after reaching an all-time high, crossing the USD 1,24,000 mark. The BTC price as of 9:55 AM was USD 1,15,387, which was even lower compared to yesterday's USD 1,17,000 mark. Amid the rise and fall in the crypto market, experts have predicted that Bitcoin value may increase significantly by the end of 2025. It may touch new high soon likely this quarter. Samsung India Manufacturing Expansion: South Korean Tech Giant Continues To Expand Making Advanced Technology Devices in India, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Down to USD 1,15,000 Mark

August 18, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $115,833.14 (BTC-EUR): €98,713.05 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) August 18, 2025

