Bitcoin (BTC) cryptocurrency value has seen price fluctuations this week. Earlier this week, it reached an all-time high of over USD 1,07,000. The surge in price did not last long as the Bitcoin price fell to approximately USD 96,900.32 and EURO 92,932.36 yesterday. Today, Bitcoin continues its downward trend and falls below USD 95,000. The Bitcoin price is currently trading at around USD 94,757.19. Bitcoin Price Crosses USD 1,07,000 Mark Reaching New All-Time High, Cryptocurrency’s Value Expected To Reach USD 2,00,000 in 2025.

Bitcoin Price Today

