Bitcoin has hit another historic price, reaching an all-time high of USD 1,07,000. The price rise of Bitcoin cryptocurrency has been consistent since Donald Trump won the US Presidential Elections in 2024 and became the 47th President of the United States. This year, Bitcoin value rose significantly amid the favourable environment and support from the government. Bitcoin price is expected to increase and reach USD 2,00,000 by 2025, making it one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world. The crypto market is bullish amid the rise in Bitcoin value. WPI Inflation 2024: Wholesale Price Index Inflation Eases to 1.89 % in November from 2.36% in October, Says Ministry of Commerce.

Bitcoin Bull Run 2024: Price of Cryptocurrency Reached USD 1,07,000 Mark

