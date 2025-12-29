Bitcoin price has surged to the USD 89,000 mark compared to previous trading positions. As of 08:04 AM IST, BTC was priced at USD 89,144, up from the USD 88,000 level where the cryptocurrency had stabilised. The price of Bitcoin has fluctuated significantly since its decline from the USD 100,000 mark earlier this year. Experts attribute these fluctuations to factors such as market sentiment, regulatory developments, global economic conditions, and investor behaviour. Despite the recent volatility, analysts remain optimistic that Bitcoin’s value could rise further in the future. Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, December 27 in India? Here's What RBI Calendar Says.

