Bitcoin surged past the USD 86,000 mark on March 24, reflecting strong institutional inflows and a broader crypto market rally. Reportedly, BTC was trading at USD 86,126.57, up 2.55 per cent in 24 hours, with a market capitalisation of USD 1.7 trillion. Bitcoin-related ETFs saw USD 83 million in inflows, signalling investor confidence. The global crypto market cap hit USD 2.82 trillion, rising 2.15 per cent over the past day. Ethereum edged up 0.17 per cent to per cent 1,990.25, while Solana jumped 4.59 per cent to USD 134.75. Dogecoin also gained 2.35 per cent, trading at USD 0.1715 amid increased market activity. Bitcoin Price Today, March 23, 2025: BTC Price Currently at USD 84,000 Mark, Shows Signs of Slight Fluctuations.

Bitcoin Hits USD 86,000 Amid Strong Institutional Inflows

JUST IN: Bitcoin hits $86,000 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 24, 2025

