Bitcoin price has declined steeply this week, reaching below USD 82,000. The BTC price, as of today, has regained its position on March 3, 2025, by reaching the USD 92,000 mark. Due to the constant decrease in the cost of the cryptocurrency, the market saw a massive sell-off of USD 6,813 BTC by the largest players in the market. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 3, 2025: Tata Motors, Voltas, Mankind Pharma Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Bitcoin Price Soars Again Reaching USD 92,000 Mark After Massive Slump

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)